Sky pundit reveals biggest mistake F1 EVER made

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle has named one of the biggest mistakes the sport has ever made.

It's been a decade since V6 hybrid engines were introduced into Formula 1 in an effort to cut down on its environmental impact, but has had some negative side-effects.

Mercedes dominated the first eight seasons of the hybrid era, claiming eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014-2021.

The last of those came during a thrilling season in which Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the drivers' championship in an infamous finale in Abu Dhabi.

Since then, the sport has been dominated by Verstappen's Red Bull team, and there's no doubt that fans are looking towards 2026, when there will once again be huge regulation changes regarding power units.

READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email

Martin Brundle has become a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage

Mercedes dominated the early stages of the hybrid era

Red Bull are currently enjoying an extended period of dominance

Brundle's F1 engines moan

Now, Brundle has complained that the hybrid engines brought in for the 2014 season have made cars 'way too heavy', citing this for the lack of excitement that viewers are currently getting from the sport.

The legendary broadcaster was speaking during the largely eventless Bahrain Grand Prix, in which co-commentator David Croft revealed that it had been 10 years since the V6 hybrid engines were brought into the sport.

Brundle replied: “Hateful things, biggest mistake Formula 1 has ever made. They’re way too big and heavy, aren’t they? But anyway, we’ve got them so we better make the most of them."

READ MORE: Haas star reveals 'real change' after Steiner exit

Related