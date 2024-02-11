Haas star reveals 'real change' after Steiner exit

Ed Spencer



Haas star Kevin Magnussen has claimed that the influence of recently appointed team principal Ayao Komatsu is already having a positive impact on the Anglo-American team.

Komatsu, who served as Haas’ trackside engineering director upon the team’s entry into Formula 1 in 2016, was promoted to team principal in January 2024 following the departure of long-standing boss Guenther Steiner.

Steiner’s departure came after a turbulent 2023 where Haas fell from eighth in the constructors' championship in 2022 with 37 points to tenth and last, picking up only 12 points all season.

Denmark’s Magnussen, who scored his only pole position in F1 with Haas at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, only scored points three times in 2023 but is hopeful Komatsu’s arrival can turn the tide.

Guenther Steiner has been replaced at Haas by Ayao Komatsu

Haas are among the teams to have already launched their 2024 car

Magnussen: It's exciting times at Haas

"I love Guenther, I've had a great relationship with (him) in the time I've been with Haas, but it's also exciting to see some change, some real change,” revealed Magnussen to reporters at a Haas pre-season event.

“I think it's great that Ayao is already addressing some of the elephants in the room, like our trajectory on development for a season just hasn't been good.

“It's certainly very exciting times for us in Haas."

Komatsu’s promotion to the top job at Haas means he will be the first Japanese team principal in F1 since Aguri Suzuki in 2008.

