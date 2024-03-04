Marko reveals thoughts on Red Bull's Horner decision

Helmut Marko has revealed his reaction to Red Bull clearing Christian Horner of 'inappropriate behaviour' after an internal investigation.

The allegations against the experienced team principal came from a female member of staff last month, first reported by De Telegraaf, but were dismissed before last week's season opener.

His team went on to take a dominant 1-2 and went largely unchallenged by their competitors in the desert night.

Horner confirmed that he was ‘pleased’ that the process had ended after the conclusion of the investigation, allowing him to focus on Red Bull's on-track efforts.

Helmut Marko talks with Christian Horner

The Red Bull RB20 was seriously impressive in Bahrain

Christian Horner remains Red Bull's team principal

Marko: Happy there is a decision

Speaking to Sky Germany, Marko shared his emotions on the matter after it was brought to an end.

“We are happy that there is a decision,” he said. “I don't want to comment on the rest. I can't say anything about that. I'm not involved in this matter.

“I was not involved in the investigation and the fact remains that I cannot and will not comment on it.”

Christian Horner has insisted that he will remain as Red Bull’s team principal for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and said the team were ‘united’.

Red Bull will be aiming to secure their second consecutive 1-2 and back up the Grand Slam that Max Verstappen achieved in Bahrain.

