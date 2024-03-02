Horner tells Verstappen 'nothing to be sorry about' after Bahrain performance

Red Bull team principal came on team radio to Max Verstappen after qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix, telling the Dutchman that he had 'nothing to be sorry about'.

The reigning champion took pole position after a tough first day and a half at the Formula 1 season opener, having criticised his Red Bull earlier in the weekend.

Mercedes' practice pace seemed to completely desert them, while no one could come close to the Dutchman, who took what will surely be the first of many pole positions in 2024.

As it turned out, Verstappen's first time completed in Q3 would have been enough for pole itself, but the 26-year-old decided to head out again and obliterated the opposition.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, could only manage to secure fifth spot, carrying on his poor qualifying form from 2023.

READ MORE: Leclerc hits out at Ferrari strategy AGAIN after Bahrain defeat

Max Verstappen claimed the first pole position of the season in Bahrain

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Verstappen takes Bahrain pole

After being told that his first lap time would have been enough for top spot, Verstappen apologised to his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, before Horner himself spoke to the Dutchman.

"Nothing to be sorry about Max," the under-fire Brit said. "A very good start. Two tenths clear of Charles and three tenths clear of George."

Horner has recently been the subject of an internal investigation from his team into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations which he vehemently denies and was cleared of during the 'process'.

He was absent from the pit wall during FP3 following a meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as reported by Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz, but was present during qualifying.

After qualifying, Verstappen had some kind words for his team following a very strong first qualifying session of the season.

"We did very well in that qualifying to get the most out of it," he said. "So thank you to everyone. Well done."

READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email

Related