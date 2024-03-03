Geri Horner friend reveals family impact of 'scandal'
Geri Horner friend reveals family impact of 'scandal'
British pop star and TV presenter Myleene Klaas has shared her insight into the Christian Horner saga, from her perspective as a friend of the family.
Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by an internal investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' by the Red Bull team principal, but the story is still captivating the paddock.
Despite the dismissal, the accuser has the right to appeal. Horner, who has consistently denied the allegations, faced renewed scrutiny on Thursday when alleged messages were leaked via an anonymous email sent the messages to hundreds of F1 and FIA personnel.
READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email
Speaking on Loose Women on Friday, Klaas spoke of how her friend and Christian's wife, former Spice Girl Geri Horner, will have been affected by the rumours.
“I’m friends with Geri. I was at their wedding, I was at her birthday. All I can think of is, irrespective of how people are talking about this over the kitchen table dunking biscuits, it’s gossip for some but ultimately at the heart of this is a family.
“I’ve been there. Rumours like this and gossip just rips through a family and scandal, when I went through a very public breakup, I’ve seen people picking over the bones, the carcass of it is just… all I could do was try and put a shield around my children and that’s what you’re doing, you’re just mopping up that kind of mess.
“Ultimately it’s really hard for all involved.”
READ MORE: Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Geri Horner friend reveals family impact of 'scandal'
- 2 uur geleden
Steiner hands Wolff BOLD advice in Hamilton replacement hunt
- 3 uur geleden
Perez warns of Red Bull problems ahead - Top 3 Bahrain GP verdict
- Yesterday 03:57
FIA boss sends 'DAMAGING' warning over Horner allegations saga
- Yesterday 02:57
Kravitz claims Horner Red Bull situation UNPRECEDENTED
- Yesterday 01:57
Famous pundit warns of more to come in Horner saga
- Yesterday 00:57