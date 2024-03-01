close global

Ricciardo makes confession about potential retirement

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that his ideal retirement from Formula 1 would be finishing his career back at Red Bull.

The Australian is back in the organisation this season at a driver for VCARB, having spent four years away from the team before rejoining them as a reserve driver last season.

But with Sergio Perez’s expiring Red Bull contract, there’s an added incentive for the ‘Honey Badger’ to perform well this year.

It may have taken some time for him to reach the conclusion that perhaps he should never have left Red Bull, and that maybe he would’ve been a world champion by now.

VCARB showed impressive pace at pre-season testing in Bahrain
Daniel Ricciardo has already spent half a season alongside Yuki Tsunoda

Ricciardo: It's a perfect way to finish my career

Speaking to the media ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Ricciardo spoke about his future goals ahead of the 2024 season.

"No, it's not going to be a distraction [a Red Bull seat], I know it's somewhere in my head,” he said. “I feel it's a perfect way to finish my career in Formula 1, go back to full circle.

"But now my goal is to push this car as hard as I can and try and do some results which make people smile and myself smile.

“If it leads to that in the course of time then that's great and wonderful, but it's not my focus, it's a long term thing for now.

"My focus is here and I will do my best with this car and this team to try and get them in the points."

VCARB and Ricciardo could be in contention to score points in Bahrain this weekend, having shown promising pace at pre-season testing.

Data suggests that they could be the fifth or sixth fastest car, putting them right in the midfield mixer come Saturday’s race.

