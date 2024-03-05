Mercedes DELIBERATELY gave Hamilton short contract to 'avoid Verstappen situation'

Toto Wolff has admitted that Mercedes deliberately gave Lewis Hamilton a short contract in order to keep the door open to replace him with an exciting driver.

The Brit didn't sign on for 2024 until late in the 2023 season, and a get-out clause in his contract means he's already agreed to drive for Ferrari in 2025.

The seat to be vacated by Hamilton is a seat that one of their young drivers has been slated for since Mercedes signed him in 2019.

Fearful of making the same mistake as they did when Max Verstappen slipped through their hands, Toto Wolff wanted to ensure that a seat would be open in the near future to entice Andrea Kimi Antonelli to remain with them.

Their lack of commitment may have cost them their seven-time champion driver, but they do at least have a future star in their hands with Antonelli.

Toto Wolff handed Lewis Hamilton a two-year contract until 2025 last summer

2024 will be Lewis Hamilton's last season with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari from the start of 2025

Wolff wary of losing talent

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, Wolff discussed how losing Max Verstappen was something that he didn’t want to replicate with Antonelli.

“There was a situation many years ago where we had the opportunity to let Max drive,” said Wolff “And that wasn't possible back then because we simply didn't have a cockpit.

“[Nico] Rosberg and Hamilton were tied to us long-term, and Red Bull naturally seized the opportunity. They gave him a contract with Toro Rosso, with the possibility of driving for Red Bull the following year.

“We then lost the young driver, and you can see how successful he has become.

"And precisely because we have a junior on the horizon who is really driving at a very high level, I simply wanted to keep this option open."

Antonelli has a crucial debut Formula 2 season ahead of him if he is to stamp his authority on a future Mercedes seat.

He has arguably the best equipment at hand with Prema, and should he win the title – will all-but guarantee himself a premiere seat in the sport for 2025.

