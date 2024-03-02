Mercedes boss predicts HUGE problem will return in 2024

James Allison has warned the grid that he expects one key issue to trouble teams in 2024 - which they hoped had been left behind.

Allison's Mercedes team were one of the teams most affected by 'porpoising' at the peak of the phenomenon in 2022, and he's now warned that cars may be bouncy once again in 2024.

Mercedes appear to have put together a decent package for the new season, with George Russell splitting the Ferraris to start third on the grid for Saturday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The car is still far from perfect though, with Lewis Hamilton only able to qualify ninth in a tight session on Friday, and Saturday's race will finally reveal the truth of the team's long run pace.

The Mercedes W15 has showed some improvement in Bahrain

James Allison is the man behind much of Mercedes' Formula 1 success

Allison: Bouncing is still a thing

To add to the team's concerns, experienced technical director Allison has predicted that porpoising will be a factor for all teams to battle with again this season.

"The bouncing is still a thing that's going to be a threshold that all the cars in the pit lane will work up against until this generation of car moves on to something different,” he told Sky Sports on Ted’s Notebook.

“So, there is still some bouncing that we can bury ourselves in or come out of just in pursuit of what the right performance compromise is.

"But the sort of horrid snappy rear end, that is happily not troubling us in the way that it did in the past,” said Allison.

"I don't think it's any surprise to anyone that the cars down there [at Red Bull] have got their noses and perhaps a bit more of their face in front of those of us that are chasing.

"But I think we'll make a good fist of the chasing and hopefully just develop strongly through the year."

