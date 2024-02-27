Red Bull star SLAMS driver after first sighting

close global

Helmuit Marko have given his first verdict on how he sees his Red Bull team competing in 2024.

Red Bull appear to be set up in an ominous position for the second consecutive year, as their RB20 showed devastating pace over both short and long runs.

Max Verstappen looks almost untouchable as he aims for a fourth world title and that means Sergio Perez has a tough test ahead of him in the second car.

Question marks hang over the Mexican’s future with his contract set to expire at the end of this year, leaving him with no guarantees of remaining with the team into 2025.

Sergio Perez drives the RB20 at the Bahrain circuit during pre-season
Helmut Marko has an input into the driver decisions that Red Bull makes

Marko: Perez has to get Max out of his head

It appears that Perez may have already started on the wrong foot at testing in Bahrain, with Verstappen leading the Red Bull charge.

“Perez has to get Max out of his head and run his own program,” Helmut Marko said.

Over at their sister team - VCARB, both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsuonda appear to be in fine form as they push for a promotion within the company.

Now entering his 14th season in Formula 1, it’s fair to say that Perez’s time in the sport is dwindling away and that he has to focus on enjoying it if he wants to remain here for longer.

Replicating his form from the start of 2023 would go a long way towards convincing Red Bull that even aged 34, he can do the job required for the Austrian outfit.

x