Hamilton told how to make Ferrari move work

Martin Brundle has told Lewis Hamilton that he'll have to 'embed' himself in the culture at Ferrari to make his impending more a success - citing the example of Michael Schumacher.

The team have a mystique around them unique in the sport, with their name alone enough to convince most drivers to hear out their contract offers.

The passion on show at Monza exemplifies the Italian fervour not just for F1 but specifically for Ferrari, with the passionate 'tifosi' contributing to a distinct experience at the Scuderia compared to other teams on the grid.

As Hamilton prepares to don the renowned red race suit next year, Brundle suggested that the seven-time world champion, known for his global property portfolio and ventures outside of F1, may need to prioritise his professional commitment over personal endeavours to make an immediate impact at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton has a number of commitments away from F1

Martin Brundle feels Hamilton will have to immerse himself in Ferrari for the move to be a success

Drawing parallels with Schumacher's success at Ferrari, Brundle stresses the importance of fully immersing oneself in the culture and ethos of the team.

“How could this go for Lewis? You could do a Michael Schumacher and turn them into champions again.

"Or he could do a Fernando Alonso and a Sebastian Vettel where it's kind of a bit of a near miss, but look pretty good on occasions."

"I think if Lewis really wants to get a fast start in what's a completely different team to the seven British-based teams, over there in Italy, I think he'll have to go and embed himself in it."

