Verstappen to Mercedes move verdict issued by F1 chief

Helmut Marko is certain that memories of 2021 will stop Max Verstappen from signing for Mercedes despite speculation to the contrary.

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and has enjoyed a stellar relationship with the team, winning three world championships and 54 grands prix, but after Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari speculation has run rampant this offseason.

Some talk has even had the Dutchman moving to Red Bull's biggest rivals Mercedes - but Marko insists memories remain clear from when Verstappen and Hamilton slugged it out for the 2021 world title, which was decided on the last lap in Abu Dhabi in favour of the Dutchman after a tough and tense battle throughout the season where emotions sometimes spilled over.

Marko: Wolff must do what he can to get the best drivers

During the winter of 2024, Hamilton stunned the F1 world by announcing he would leave Mercedes at season's end to join Ferrari in 2025.

Adding to the shock value of Hamilton’s departure was that before September's Italian GP, he had signed a new deal with Mercedes to partner George Russell at Mercedes until 2025.

Hamilton’s departure means Mercedes Toto Wolff will need a new driver for 2025. The early contenders for the seven-time world champion’s vacant seat include Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, and hotly-rated Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli.

However, despite Mercedes team principal Wolff’s previous admiration for Verstappen, Marko believes the memories of 2021 will stop the Dutchman from jumping ship to Red Bull’s bitter rivals.

“No. He [Verstappen] has a good memory,” explained Marko. “Too much has happened in the past. I remember Silverstone [the contact Hamilton and Verstappen had on Lap 1 in 2021] and the turmoil at the finale in Abu Dhabi. It runs too deep. I would rule that out.”

