Ricciardo reveals SECRET ahead of new F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed how the secret to how he keeps a positive mindset as he reflected on his 2023 season.

Ricciardo is known around the paddock and by fans all around the world for his contagious and infectious smile, but it has been a difficult couple years for the Aussie in F1.

After a disappointing season with McLaren in 2022, the 34-year-old was given the boot from the team and was replaced by fellow Australian Oscar Piastri, but he made his dramatic return to the grid with AlphaTauri in place of Nyck de Vries halfway through last season.

Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist three races into his return to the sport with AlphaTauri last year

Ricciardo reveals secret to positive mindset

However, after just two races back, Ricciardo was sidelined for five races after injuring his wrist in Zandvoort, with Liam Lawson taking his place.

But the Aussie got back behind the wheel and put in some impressive performances that resulted in him being retained by the Faenza squad as they rebrand to Visa Cash App RB.

Posting on his LinkedIn account, Ricciardo shared how he is able to stay optimistic and keep a positive mindset after some challenging experiences in recent years.

“I think a key to maintaining that optimism,” he explained. “I think it’s always, for me it’s, you know, having another opportunity, having another chance.

Daniel Ricciardo was retained by the Faenza team for 2024

“Even if I take racing out of the context, you know, waking up for a new day. You know, it’s a simple as the sun going to rise and I’ve got a chance to make today better than yesterday. I’ve got a chance to improve myself, to learn a lesson, fix something, correct something.

“You can break it down to something as simple as that. So, I believe if you’ve got another chance, that’s all you need.

“You’ve got the power to do what you want, you know, in terms of, it’s easy for me to speak in my context of racing, but I have a bad race, yes it eats me apart, but it’s likely in another week, I’ve got another race, so I’ve got another chance to rebuild myself and go again.

“And that excites me. The chance to be better, the chance to still be able to do something great, to prove myself right or prove someone wrong or, you know, make my family proud, these are all little things that I think keep that relentless optimism and that kind of mindset readily available for me.

