Verstappen admits ignorance of F1 rivals' plans

Max Verstappen, famously averse to keeping up with Formula 1 news, has admitted that he didn't know what most teams' cars looked like until pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Speaking last week before testing began, the Dutchman was brutally honest - as per usual - and focused on his own team's efforts.

Despite his personal stance, Verstappen acknowledged receiving indications that competitors have drawn inspiration from the acclaimed features of the RB19.

Max Verstappen believes teams have taken inspiration from Red Bull's RB19

Max Verstappen says Red Bull are focussed only on themselves

“Everyone works on a car in their own way and thinks in a certain direction. We have been thinking in our direction for two years, a direction that has been successful," Verstappen said.

“Then I understand that other teams will think that they should also go in that direction.”

Verstappen sees it as a natural course of action for competitors to set their sights on challenging Red Bull in the upcoming F1 season.

"They must want to attack Red Bull, that's what I would say and want if I were the others. You try to take steps as a team, even if you have won as much as last season. That is why we focus on ourselves, not so much on what others are doing."

