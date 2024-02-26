Verstappen admits ignorance of F1 rivals' plans
F1 News
Verstappen admits ignorance of F1 rivals' plans
Max Verstappen, famously averse to keeping up with Formula 1 news, has admitted that he didn't know what most teams' cars looked like until pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Speaking last week before testing began, the Dutchman was brutally honest - as per usual - and focused on his own team's efforts.
Despite his personal stance, Verstappen acknowledged receiving indications that competitors have drawn inspiration from the acclaimed features of the RB19.
READ MORE: Horner unfollows Verstappen as Red Bull investigation continues
“Everyone works on a car in their own way and thinks in a certain direction. We have been thinking in our direction for two years, a direction that has been successful," Verstappen said.
“Then I understand that other teams will think that they should also go in that direction.”
Verstappen sees it as a natural course of action for competitors to set their sights on challenging Red Bull in the upcoming F1 season.
"They must want to attack Red Bull, that's what I would say and want if I were the others. You try to take steps as a team, even if you have won as much as last season. That is why we focus on ourselves, not so much on what others are doing."
READ MORE: Drive to Survive legend Steiner to make F1 return with exciting new role