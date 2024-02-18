Guenther Steiner replacement speaks out on NEW American driver

Haas F1 Team recently welcomed Chloe Chambers as their representative in the prestigious F1 Academy, and team principal Ayao Komatsu is thrilled to have the 19-year-old driver onboard.

The Indiana native is set to compete in the 2024 F1 Academy season with Campos Racing, with Haas' support.

With world record holder Chambers set to make waves on the global stage, Komatsu has talked of his enthusiasm about the support the team is providing to nurture her promising career.

Komatsu excited by Chambers potential

“I think it’s really exciting to have an American driver representing Haas in F1 Academy," he told press in a statement.

"We’re here to help Chloe in any way possible, in terms of how she needs to prepare for the race weekend and how she should manage the race weekend.

"That’s from both the technical side and the preparation side.”

