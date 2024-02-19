Hamilton posts teaser before car hits F1 track

Lewis Hamilton has teased fans with some shots hinting that he's heading out on track for a shakedown session in Mercedes' new W15.

Mercedes finished second in the constructors' championship last season, a mark which sounds more impressive before the caveat 'with fewer than half of Red Bull's points' is added .

The W15 was unveiled on Wednesday morning as the team hope to close the gap to their rivals and grab their first win since George Russell took victory in Brazil in 2022.

The car will also be the final Mercedes machine that Hamilton pilots before he makes the switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season, and the Brit took to his socials to post some teasers about an upcoming session ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Hamilton teases W15 test

Posting on his Instagram story, the seven-time world champion shared pictures of a pit-board displaying ‘Lewis’, as well as a snap of what looks to be Silverstone, suggesting that the W15 is set for a shakedown test.

Under the new F1 regulations, the teams are allowed to drive up to 200 kilometres in shakedown sessions before pre-season testing.

Mercedes’ rivals Red Bull were seen on Tuesday with reigning champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez testing their RB20 around Silverstone, two days before its official launch on Thursday.

