Ferrari officially reveal 2024 F1 car with SPECIAL livery

Ferrari have officially launched their new car for the 2024 season, which they hope can challenge Red Bull for the constructors' title.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will pilot the SF-24, in the latter's final season with the team before he leaves for pastures new. The Spaniard will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025, whose arrival was announced earlier this month.

Among the ten car and livery launches leading up to the new season, set to kick off in Bahrain at the end of February, Ferrari's unveiling was undeniably one of the most eagerly awaited moments in the Formula 1 community.

Ferrari launched their SF-24 F1 car on Tuesday

The SF-24 features Ferrari's traditional deep red livery along with yellow and white accents and red and yellow rims

Ferrari hope SF-24 can be F1 title challenger

Adorned in its customary deep red hue complemented by vibrant yellow and white accents, the latest Ferrari model took the stage in an official live stream at 6am (ET) on Tuesday.

Ferrari pins its championship aspirations on this car - which also features unique red, yellow and white wheel rims - aiming for a resurgence in the constructors’ category since their last triumph in 2008 and eyeing the drivers’ title for the first time since 2007.

The spotlight now shifts to the impending 24-race season, where the SF-24 package seeks to propel Ferrari further.

The team's sole victorious moment in Singapore in 2023, under the leadership of team principal Fred Vasseur, provided a promising foundation for their pursuit of success in the upcoming season.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for…



The SF-24 is here!! ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/KVEcU5929j — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 13, 2024

