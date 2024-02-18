F1 team reveal signing of American star ahead of new season

Aston Martin have revealed that 18-year-old American racing sensation Jak Crawford will join their ranks from the 2024 season.

Crawford has been signed to the team's young driver programme where he will continue his development, as well as racing for the DAMS Lucas Oil team in F2, the traditional proving grounds for top Formula 1 prospects.

In 2023, the American raced with Hitech Pulse Eight in the series alongside Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar, winning one race and claiming five podiums.

Aston Martin have now taken the opportunity to add the exciting young talent to their roster, joining the likes of Felipe Drugovich and Tina Hausmann who help the team off-track as well as developing their own racing careers.

Aston Martin have recently unveiled their new AMR24 car

Aston Martin are looking towards the future following Fernando Alonso's Mercedes links

Aston Martin's exciting new driver

The Silverstone-based team also confirmed that Crawford will get the opportunity to drive their AMR22 car from 2022 at some point in 2024, having released their new car on the same day as Crawford's signing.

In a press release, 18-year-old Crawford said: “I am proud to take this next step in my career. The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is a great place to learn and grow, and the programme ahead sounds exciting.

"I cannot wait to start working with everyone – especially on the simulator where I can make a contribution to the team’s performance on race weekends.

"I’m thrilled to get the chance to drive the AMR22 car later this year. It is a big motivator for me to work hard and make the most of this great opportunity.”

Meanwhile, team principal Mike Krack couldn't contain his excitement at having Crawford on board, as the team look to cement their long-term future in the sport.

“A big welcome to Jak as he begins an exciting journey with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team," Krack said. "He has shown great potential throughout his junior career and we look forward to supporting his learning and development as he steps into the AMR22 for the first time.

"As part of the growth of the team we want to offer talented young drivers a valuable development programme and I have no doubt Jak will flourish in this environment. We are fortunate to have state-of-the art facilities and world-class personnel, who will prepare Jak to race at the very highest level.”

