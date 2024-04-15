Former F1 star backs controversial driver to STAY in sport

A former F1 driver has questioned the decision-making of an Aston Martin star.

The 2025 grid has started to take shape since Fernando Alonso announced he has extended his contract with Aston Martin until 2026.

In a statement on social media Aston Martin put out the simple message that Alonso is 'here to stay’.

The Spanish driver will be 45 years old when his contract ends with the team, the extension meaning he will extend the longest F1 career in history.

Fernando Alonso remains with Aston Martin until 2026

Fernando Alonso will be aiming towards a third world title at Aston Martin

De la Rosa has his say on Aston Martin’s 2025 line-up

Alonso's contract renewal suggests he has confidence that Aston Martin can help him achieve a third world title.

His contract also closes a potential door for Carlos Sainz, who has been replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for 2025, and will be looking for a competitive seat on the grid.

Whilst figures such as Eddie Jordan and Damon Hill favour an all Spanish line up at Aston Martin, former F1 driver and Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa has backed Lance Stroll to remain with the team.

However, there are reports that Stroll may be done with racing altogether, and is considering joining his father in motorsport management.

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, De la Rosa suggested there was no reason for Stroll to quit Formula 1.

Lance Stroll has not announced whether he will race for Aston Martin in 2025

“Why should Lance not continue? There's every reason to continue in the team with all the projects – that's the reason why Fernando decided to stay,” he said.

“He's had two incredible races in Jeddah and Australia. There were some parts of the race where he was faster than Fernando.

“Come on, why would you want to not continue racing if you can see what’s going on behind the scenes in the factory, with the new wind tunnel, with people joining the team?

“We're generating an incredible team for the future."

