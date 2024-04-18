Motorsport star teases Newey 'talks' with rival F1 team

F1 design legend Adrian Newey's future at Red Bull is clouded by rumours of a switch to rivals.

Newey's design genius has been a cornerstone of success for multiple teams throughout F1 history.

From the dominant Williams cars of the 90s to the aerodynamic marvels that propelled Red Bull to recent glory, his creations have consistently pushed the boundaries, racking up an incredible 12 constructors' championships and playing a pivotal role in the championship wins of legends like Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill, Mika Häkkinen, and Sebastian Vettel.

However, since the controversy surrounding team boss Christian Horner, a cloud of uncertainty has hung over the future of key personnel at Red Bull.

Whispers of high-profile departures have swirled in the paddock, with Newey's name at the forefront. But are these rumours simply paddock gossip, or is there real fire behind the smoke?

Adrian Newey has been a part of the Red Bull team since 2006

A racing driver hints at Newey talks with Aston Martin

According to European Le Mans Series driver Richard Bradley, there might be more to the Newey rumours than meets the eye.

Speaking on the On Track GP podcast, Bradley said, "There's also a lot of projects which are – hearing on the grapevine and speaking to people involved in the industry – enticing Newey to the Aston Martin role in projects outside of motorsport and outside of Formula 1.

"I don’t think a rumour like that has come around for no reason, I think they probably have held preliminary talks."

It's worth noting that, if Newey departs, a period of gardening leave could see him sidelined for the 2025 season.

This would mean a return in 2026, a year when the sport undergoes a major regulatory shift with significant changes to both the engine and chassis.

Could Newey be looking to avoid the complexities of adapting to these new regulations with a new team, or is there something more at play with the enticing offer on the table at Aston Martin?

