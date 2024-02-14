F1 team boss reveals talks with star drivers amid Mercedes interest

Bruno Famin has insisted that Lewis Hamilton's impending departure from Mercedes doesn't do anything to change his long-term plans with regards to Alpine's current driverrs.

Hamilton will leave for Ferrari at the end of the upcoming season, leaving Mercedes - one of the best teams on the grid - on the hunt for a replacement for the 39-year-old.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon has previous links with Mercedes, having been a junior driver with the team, and it was revealed last month that the Frenchman's career is still watched with interest from those at Brackley.

Gasly, on the other hand, joined Alpine at the end of 2022 following some very strong performances with AlphaTauri - now named Visa Cash App RB - and, despite only claiming one podium in his debut season, could still be near the top of Mercedes' long list of potential suitors.

Could Pierre Gasly replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Esteban Ocon may also be eyeing up Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes seat

Toto Wolff is weighing up his Mercedes options

Ocon and Gasly on Mercedes' radar

Both Gasly and Ocon's Alpine contracts are due to expire at the end of the current season, perfectly timed with Hamilton's exit from Mercedes.

However, Famin - who has recently been permanently named Alpine team principal - remains resolute that his drivers are in talks to renew their contracts with the Enstone-based team.

“We have not waited for Hamilton going to Ferrari to talk to our drivers. We are talking permanently to our drivers," he told Motorsport.com.

“I'm very happy with the relationship with have with them - with the communication we have with them, and the job they are doing. And we regularly talk to them. We talked before Hamilton and after.

“To be honest we all of course have a look on the drivers' market. We have also our academy, and it is our duty to see what is going on, to know what is going.

“We're on that, but there is no decision at all yet. And our priority is much more focused on developing the car and the team, and we are confident with our drivers."

