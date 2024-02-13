Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has claimed that his relationship with Lewis Hamilton may not have exploded as spectacularly if someone other than Ron Dennis had been McLaren boss at that time.

Spaniard Alonso joined the Woking-based outfit in 2007 after winning the last two world championships and, seemingly, expected to be the favored driver over the rookie Hamilton.

Despite this, Hamilton was seemingly granted equal opportunities to Alonso, and the pair were embroiled in a huge championship battle which ultimately resulted in them both finishing on the same amount of points, one point behind eventual champion Kimi Raikkonen.

On a number of occasions throughout their one and only season as team-mates, the overall team result was often sacrificed for individual gain, something that Alonso admitted in an interview recently.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton now share a respectful relationship

Fernando Alonso achieved great success in his first season with Aston Martin

Alonso's Aston Martin rejuvenation

Despite his reputation for rocking the boat at various F1 teams, Alonso has settled in nicely at Aston Martin, getting on well with team-mate Lance Stroll and thriving as a 42-year-old veteran racer.

He managed to claim eight podiums in 2023 in what he described as his 'best season ever', and team owner Lawrence Stroll has given him the resources to challenge right at the front once again.

Now, Alonso has said that his 2007 feud with Hamilton may not have happened if someone like Stroll was McLaren boss during that particular season.

“We were young, immature, I was the first, and we had many clashes," Alonso explained in the DAZN documentary, Fernando. Revealed.

"And then we had a boss who did not know how to control the situation because I believe that this would not have happened with Flavio Briatore, or with Lawrence Stroll.

“There are certain characters in Formula 1 who are respected, and others where the drivers have a bit of control of the situation,” he continued. “And in that McLaren of 2007, the drivers had too much control, and no one gave us a serious warning.”

