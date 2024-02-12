Verstappen to open up in F1 documentary

Max Verstappen is set to be the subject of a three-part documentary focusing on the notoriously private Formula 1 champion's off-track life.

The Dutchman has already cemented himself as a great of the sport, his dominant 19-win 2023 season catapulting him up to third in the all-time race victory list.

His character has received a lot of praise from pundits and former champions alike, who revere the fact that Verstappen very much focuses on his racing.

However, throughout this winter break, we have been given a glimpse into some of Verstappen's passions away from F1, a world which the three-time champion actively seeks to get away from during his downtime.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen has been showing a different side to himself during the winter break

Verstappen's off-track passions

Now, the 26-year-old will have a three-part docuseries released on Viaplay on February 15, the same day that Red Bull's car will be unveiled ahead of the new season.

The documentary will be called 'Off the Beaten Track', and will feature three 30-minute episodes highlighting Verstappen's life away from F1.

"Partnering with Viaplay for 'Off the Beaten Track' has been an incredible journey," Verstappen told Verstappen.com.

"This series shows a side that often remains unseen during the moments on the Formula 1 circuit.

"'Off the Beaten Track' gives a glimpse of my life, my love for different forms of motorsport and the people who inspire me. I'm proud to collaborate with Viaplay in bringing this unique series to viewers."

