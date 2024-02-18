Pundit reports top Mercedes F1 star was targeted by rival teams

Lewis Hamilton isn't the only Mercedes employee who rival teams have had their eyes on this winter, with one pundit claiming that James Allison has been approached by another squad.

Both Wolff and Allison recently extended their contracts with Mercedes, as the team aim to keep a consistent staff.

However, the unexpected departure of Lewis Hamilton raised speculation about other key figures possibly making a move to Ferrari, including race engineer Peter Bonnington.

Among the names linked to Ferrari was Allison, who had a previous stint with the Italian team before joining Mercedes.

READ MORE: F1 boss makes BOLD Ricciardo prediction ahead of new season

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari raised questions about staff who may follow him out of Mercedes

Toto Wolff acted quickly to ensure he retained the services of James Allison after an alleged approach from Aston Martin

Allison 'approached by Aston Martin'

Despite having a new contract in place, Allison received interest from another F1 team.

Lawrence Barretto revealed on the F1 Nation Podcast that Aston Martin sought Allison's expertise for a potential switch to Lawrence Stroll's team.

Apparently, in response to these overtures, Wolff and Mercedes had to take swift action to ensure Allison's continued presence, highlighting the critical role he plays in the team's technical leadership.

The specifics of the position Allison was considered for at Aston Martin remain unclear, considering the established roles of Andrew Green and Dan Fallows in key technical positions within the team.

READ MORE: Horner’s Red Bull hearing set over 'inappropriate behaviour’ allegations