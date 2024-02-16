Marko uses Hamilton departure to hit out at Mercedes

Helmut Marko has taken aim at Mercedes, after Lewis Hamilton announced his decision to leave the Silver Arrows for the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion hasn't won a race in the last two seasons and, despite his 'best of the rest' third place in last season's drivers' championship, he was clearly frustrated in 2023.

His decision to join Ferrari outlines that he has more belief in their project than Mercedes’ in the future.

It’s something that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has picked up on, as Hamilton nears the end of his Mercedes Formula 1 tenure and 26-year association with the team.

Helmut Marko has been a Red Bull advisor since 2005, contributing to multiple championship successes

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari in his quest achieve a record-breaking eighth world title

Marko: Hamilton has lost faith in Mercedes

Speaking in an interview with Sport.de, Marko addressed Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari, believing that there are two reasons for the move.

The idea that there is a "Fascination of Ferrari,” and that "Hamilton has lost faith in Mercedes,” are the two reasons that Marko suggests for the Brit’s decision to jump ship.

Most drivers on the grid dream of driving for the Scuderia one day, making Marko’s first point agreeable when you think about what one final championship with Ferrari would do for Hamilton and his legacy.

But while he may have lost some faith in Mercedes, he still has an entire season to go with the outfit before he moves, and the seven-time champion and true professional will no doubt be giving his all to Mercedes right until the end.

It’s a headline move which could end up being the biggest transfer move in the sport’s history, and the momentous scale of the switch is something that Marko believes is a good thing for Formula 1.

"This is the best thing that could have happened to Formula 1 at the moment," he said.

It may end up being the exact thing required to end Red Bull’s dominance, but equally as has been seen in the past with Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso – it could prove to be one step too far.

All that will matter to Hamilton is that Ferrari have shown him they are best placed to challenge for titles in the future, and he will have the belief in himself and the team that he can achieve that.

