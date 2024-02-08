Legendary F1 track could be ditched due to financial issues

One of Formula 1's great tracks could find itself ousted from the sport as soon as 2026, with costs rising.

The Belgian Grand Prix is on the calendar this year and in 2025, but the track's current contract ends there - and costs are expected to rise once again in 2026.

The track has made a loss on its last three events, and ticket prices are among some of the highest compared to other European races.

The Belgian Grand Prix is a favourite among drivers on the Formula 1 grid

Could Spa be about to drop off the F1 calendar?

Fees to host the race have spiralled out of control, costing €23.5 million in 2023, rising to €28 million by 2025 and more in 2026 according to GPblog.

Liberty Media are raising the stakes and it’s something that the organisers may not be able to keep up with, especially if they continue to make a loss every year.

Rumours that the track would be annexed from the calendar have circulated before, with one-year deals helping to keep the historic Ardennes layout – which is a hit among drivers and fans, on the calendar.

This time, it looks difficult for an agreement to be reached, as Formula 1 continues to increase the asking price to remain hosts of a grand prix.

