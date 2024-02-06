Leclerc 'disappointed' by Hamilton's shock Ferrari move

Charles Leclerc is reportedly 'shocked and disappointed' at the series of events which led to Lewis Hamilton signing on to be his team-mate at Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton signed with the Scuderia last week in a move that shocked the Formula 1 world, announcing his intention to leave Mercedes, and a partnership which brought six drivers' championships.

It means he will combine with Charles Leclerc to create one of F1’s most formidable lineups ever at the start of next year.

While Hamilton should help bring the best out of the Monegasque star, a lack of communication from Ferrari over negotiations has upset Leclerc, just weeks after he signed his own extension with the team.

Ferrari will be Lewis Hamilton's third different team across his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to compete against the likes of Max Verstappen for another world championship

Leclerc 'shocked and disappointed'

Corriere Dello Sport reports that Charles Leclerc was caught off guard by the announcement just a week after committing his own future to the team and, couldn’t have imagined a scenario where Hamilton would join the Scuderia.

The reason Leclerc wasn’t informed of the Hamilton talks could be because Ferrari themselves weren’t aware of his availability at the time.

Even Mercedes themselves were caught out by the announcement and change of heart from their driver, who now leaves them with a hole to fill before 2025.

Charles Leclerc will need to bring his A-game to the table if he is to win a championship alongside a driver who has been historically difficult to beat in the same car across his career.

