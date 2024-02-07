The new Stig! Williams driver unveils huge rebrand

Alex Albon has revealed his new look to the world ahead of the 2024 season in Formula 1.

The team’s new all white overalls have drawn comparisons to the Stig – a popular character on the BBC World show Top Gear for over 20 years.

The clean look includes shades of blue – the main colour of this year’s car livery which pays homage to decades of Williams’ racing heritage.

Albon finished 13th place in the drivers’ championship last year and will be hoping that Williams upward trajectory can continue this season as they look to permanently settle in Formula 1’s midfield.

Alex Albon enters his second season alongside Logan Sargeant in 2024

Alex Albon talks with Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz before the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix

Fan reaction to Albon's new look

Fans on social media are delighted with the new look, which is a major change from the all-blue overalls of the previous two seasons.

Comparisons to the Stig were drawn on the social media platform X, where many have taken to share their opinions on the unveiling.

Alex Albon is the Stig!



New Williams livery 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6skBPJRIRV — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) February 5, 2024

whoever decided to put him in white deserves all the money the world can offer — lucy (@bidybadmoose) February 5, 2024

Omggg that's a new helmet??? I love combination of pink and blue — alex🐈 (@sdcmeow) February 5, 2024

the white suit looks so good !! — s. 🌾 (@sleeplessvoices) February 5, 2024

While he may not be racing around the Top Gear test track this season, Albon will be in Bahrain in just a few weeks’ time with testing set to begin for the 2024 season on February 21.

Williams will be hoping to show early pace in their bid to retain Albon's talents beyond 2024, or risk losing him to a rival team.

