Cullen poses tempting question as F1 fans EXCITED for Hamilton return

Formula 1 fans are clamoring to know whether Angela Cullen will return to work with Lewis Hamilton when he moves to Ferrari.

The former physiotherapist worked with the Brit for seven years before departing for pastures new just before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last year.

Both had a close bond throughout their time together, with Cullen becoming a favourite among fans during their time at Mercedes together.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 as he embarks on a new challenge

Lewis Hamilton worked with Angela Cullen for seven years before the two split last season

Cullen poses philosophical question

In an Instagram post which has received nearly 10,000 likes, Cullen tells her followers to ‘book that ticket’ in answer to the philosophical question of ‘If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?’

It has left many questioning and praying for her to link up with Hamilton yet again in Maranello for 2025, as a new era beckons for one of Formula 1’s all-time greatest drivers.

Could Cullen be tempted to book a ticket to Italy and re-enter the Formula 1 paddock again after just two years away by the time Hamilton joins Ferrari?

