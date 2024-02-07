Ricciardo takes part in banned Verstappen pastime

Daniel Ricciardo has been spending his winter taking part in an activity that his fellow Red Bull employee Max Verstappen is banned from.

Spending time at home Australia with his family has enabled Ricciardo to have some fune dirt biking, involving risky jumps which may not please his bosses.

The Aussie suffered a broken arm at the Dutch Grand Prix last year, forcing him to sit out of five races as he went through a tough recovery process.

It’s the sort of activity that will have bosses at Red Bull on edge as the new season approaches, with just a matter of weeks before pre-season testing.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

Daniel Ricciardo could be in line for a sensational Red Bull return in the future

Daniel Ricciardo talks with Carlos Sainz after the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Plenty ahead for Ricciardo in 2024

Max Verstappen has admitted that he has a clause in his contract that has prevented him from participating 'dangerous sports' like skiing for as many as five years now, due to the risk of injury.

But Ricciardo is back to 100% fitness now, and he looks to be lapping up the Australian sun before heading to Las Vegas – one of his favourite places, as his team Visa Cashapp Racing Bulls reveal their 2024 challenger on 8 February.

If Ricciardo can perform well throughout the first half of the season, he will be putting himself in a strong position to be considered as a candidate for a 2025 Red Bull drive alongside Max Verstappen.

In an Instagram post which received nearly 400,000 likes, Ricciardo can be seen enjoying his winter break with those that he loves.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix