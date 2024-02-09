Ferrari confirm ICONIC return to F1 for 2024

Ferrari have revealed the return of white features on their race suits for 2024, ditching the suits' black accents.

The historic red and white combo is associated with some historic times for the Italian team, including the Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso eras.

Notably, Ferrari ditched black at the end of the 1999 Formula 1 season before going on to win five consecutive titles with Schumacher in the early 2000s.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will don the kit at pre-season testing in two weeks' time, as the Scuderia gear up for a title fight with Red Bull.

Ferrari pairing enjoy last season together

Leclerc recently signed a new long-term contract with Ferrari keeping him with the team until at least 2026 alongside new recruit for 2025, Lewis Hamilton.

That means 2024 will be the last year in red for Carlos Sainz, who will depart the team after the conclusion of the season in Abu Dhabi.

In a post which has received over 11,000 likes on X, formerly known as Twitter, the two drivers can be seen taking a look at their new race suits.

🗣️ “The black is gone, the white is back”



