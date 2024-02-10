F1 champion uses history to tip Hamilton for Ferrari title

One-time Formula 1 champion Nigel Mansell has backed Lewis Hamilton to succeed at Ferrari, using his own example to back up his opinion.

The Brit won his only title at the age of 39 in 1992, and insisted that Hamilton will have plenty still to give as he enters his 18th season in the sport at the same age as Mansell in his championship year.

He’s committed to at least a further two seasons with Ferrari after his final year with Mercedes concludes, and the Scuderia will be doing everything in their power to end their title drought with Hamilton at the helm.

Mansell notably didn't use his own history with Ferrari as an example. He never finished lower than fourth in a race in his two seasons with the Italian team when he completed the full race distance - but chronic reliability issues meant that happened just 13 times in two seasons.

The move is a clear statement of intent from the Maranello based outfit, who are now without a title since 2008 when both Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen drove for them.

Mansell: He’s got several, if not a lot more years left

Discussing Hamilton’s move with BBC Sport, Mansell warned that although he has plenty in his tank, Max Verstappen won’t move over easily in his quest for a record breaking eighth world championship.

“People are saying Lewis is now too old,” he said. “At 39? No. I won my championship at 39 and I could have gone on, but the politics got involved.

“But Lewis, if he’s motivated, he’s got several, if not a lot more years left, I think it’s just fantastic. Yes, Lewis can do it, but I’m sure Max [Verstappen] will do everything he can to stop him.

“And I’m sure Ferrari this next year will do everything they can to stop him. But I think we’ve got a great Formula 1 season coming up, and it certainly looks like we’re going to have an exciting one in 2025.”

Hamilton has an entire season to endure with Mercedes first, which will bring to an end, a 26-year association with the manufacturer.

Having entered the winter break with a significant amount of work to do, it’s unlikely that Mercedes and Hamilton will be able to compete for wins early on in the season – with that role being left to McLaren and Ferrari in pursuit of Red Bull.

