EPL boss wins Hamilton to Ferrari F1 reaction battle

EPL manager Ange Postecoglou, head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, fooled journalists on the league's transfer deadline day.

Sport's biggest news on that day was, in fact, Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari - which will come at the end of the current season.

This news shocked the F1 world, with one of the most successful drivers in F1 history making the switch to the most iconic and successful team in the sport.

It's ripples will be felt far and wide, not least for both Mercedes and Carlos Sainz, who will be now frantically searching for a new team for the start of the 2025 season.

It appears the news has now even infiltrated England's biggest football league, with Postecoglou deciding to use the news to trick Tottenham Hotspurs' club journalists.

Postecoglou reacts to Hamilton Ferrari news

The Australian football manager, who has previously managed Celtic and Yokohama F. Marinos, went on a 30-second rant about a 'player' that the club were meant to sign on transfer deadline day.

Postecoglou revealed that the deal had fallen through as the other club didn't see Spurs as the right fit for their player, with journalists supposedly frantically writing the Australian's story down.

That was before Big Ange went on to say: "he ended up at Ferrari so we just have to cop it," clearly referring to Hamilton's big money move to the Maranello-based team.

A social media post showing the classic press conference moment has now gone viral.

There was one deadline day move Ange wasn't too happy about... 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/2x33L50co8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2024

