Ricciardo posts video of RISKY offseason activity

Daniel Ricciardo has shown that he's just as much of a force on two wheels as four in an off-season video.

Pre-season testing is approaching, but the Austrailan had more than enough time to switch to a dirt bike over the winter break.

During the winter break, the F1 teams will be wanting their drivers to stay as fit as possible and avoid any unnecessary risks. Three-time world champion Max Verstappen recently revealed he has a ‘no dangerous sports’ clause in his contract as Red Bull look to keep their star man in peak condition.

But that clause or no risk-taking does not seem to be the case with Ricciardo, as he enjoyed going full throttle around a dirt bike track in Australia.

Ricciardo shows off dirt bike skills

In a post on his Instagram account, the Aussie recorded himself on a GoPro racing his bike, with the caption: “Sometimes you gotta let the dawg out.”

In the video, Ricciardo explained how much he loves doing his hobby: “Alright, what’s going on?” he introduces himself.

“Spare time activities, bit of fun. Fun line of doubles here. Love bikes, love being a kid and just a sick dawg really.”

He then proceeds to take off round sharp banked corners and ramps on the dirt track, hilariously barking as he clears the jumps and approaches a huge ramp at speed.

Many fans wasted no time in sharing their brilliant reactions in the comments section.

“Please tell us you bark when you overtake,” wrote one user.

“He really got that DOG in him,” wrote another.

“Track looks immense! Ricciardog,” a third said.

