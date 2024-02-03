Top F1 pundit faces uncertain future after broadcast dispute

Ex-Formula 1 star Pedro de la Rosa has rejected a new offer to remain as a pundit on DAZN.

Main presenter Antonio Lobato has already agreed fresh terms with the popular streaming service, but De la Rosa is proving a little harder to tie down.

According to Spanish publication ECD, DAZN had made an approach to Lobato at the beginning of the year and after two weeks of negotiations, the presenter has approved the offer.

Their sources have indicated that if Lobato has not already signed the contract, he has “a couple of procedures” to resolve, but he has shown a willingness to continue narrating F1 under the conditions the platform have offered him.

De La Rosa faces broadcasting uncertainty

But former McLaren, Sauber and HRT driver De La Rosa, as well as fellow presenter Toni Cuquerella have reportedly rejected a new deal from DAZN, with it being unclear whether they will approach the pair again to agree terms.

However, DAZN have claimed to ECD that this ‘is not exactly true’ and that the issue surrounding the negotiations will be dealt with by the F1 team ‘with great discretion.’ They were unable to explain whether any of the information reported was the case at this time.

The three presenters – Lobato, De La Rosa and Cuquerella – were also contacted, but the trio said that ‘they cannot talk about this issue’ and to respect their silence on the matter.

