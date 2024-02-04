Ferrari entering new F1 era after striking deal with former RIVAL

Ferrari have announced a new sponsorship deal with Italian beer Peroni Nestro Azzurro 0.0%, a partnership which will start when the team's deal with Estrella's 0.0% beer runs out at the end of the season.

The beer brand, under the umbrella of Asahi Europe & International,used to sponsor Aston Martin and will now join forces with both the Ferrari F1 team and the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli series.

To celebrate the announcement, a limited-edition 'Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%' run of 2,024 numbered bottles will be released, delivered to Ferrari fans worldwide as a token of appreciation for their loyalty.

The partnership is further brought to life in a short film, 'The Brake In', featuring Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz changing bottles in a Peroni brewery, showcasing the special edition Tifosi bottles.

Vasseur: We share values

“We are very pleased to announce the partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

"Having both brands visible in the blue riband category of motorsport contributes to ensuring strong visibility for Italy on the world stage.

"Our two great companies have many values in common, such as an eye for detail and style, as well as an ability to combine tradition and innovation in our respective fields.

"I’m looking forward to our collaboration with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, which I’m sure will prove to be a great success for both parties.”

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move