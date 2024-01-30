F1 News Today: Hamilton subject of ODD animal claim as Ricciardo makes 'pathetic' admission

James Vowles has delved into the animal kingdom to find an apt comparison for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, comparing the British great to the creature most associated with motor vehicles...an octopus.

Ricciardo admits dramatic F1 moment 'pretty pathetic'

Daniel Ricciardo has called his 2023 Zandvoort crash 'pretty pathetic'.

Schumacher hits out at F1 legend

Ralf Schumacher has hit out at former McLaren Group CEO Ron Dennis, claiming he could never have worked with the Formula 1 legend.

Ricciardo admits surprise feeling over McLaren exit

Daniel Ricciardo has reflected on his exit from McLaren in 2022, admitting that it might have been the best thing that could have happened.

$23m man 'TOO OLD' for F1 opportunity

Alex Palou has bluntly explained his reasoning for cutting his contract with McLaren, explaining that he couldn't see a pathway to a main driver position in Formula 1 with the team.

