$23m man 'TOO OLD' for F1 opportunity

Alex Palou has bluntly explained his reasoning for cutting his contract with McLaren, explaining that he couldn't see a pathway to a main driver position in Formula 1 with the team.

The Spaniard is facing a $23m lawsuit for breaching his contract, but appeared relatively unbothered when speaking to the Associated Press ahead of the Daytona 24.

McLaren's F1 seats are currently filled by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, both of whom had fantastic 2023 seasons and are unlikely to be dislodged any time soon - especially with both recently signing new contracts.

That left Palou unlikely to break into the team as anything other than a reserve or test driver, something the IndyCar champion appears to see as beneath him.

Palou: I am too old to wait for someone to get hurt

He told AP: "There were no signs that anything was going to open for me in F1.”

“I am too old to wait and see if someone gets hurt and that is how I can get my chance,” he continued. “Pato (O'Ward) can wait for someone to get hurt.”

He went on to claim that the rocky few months, with impending legal case, has made him and his Chip Ganassi Racing team is better than ever, explaining :“I think this drama has made us a lot closer. Why? I don’t know.

"Now we just have a normal relationship. When you break one time with your girlfriend, then you are even better because you understand each other and all of the previous issues. Suddenly it’s a better relationship.”

