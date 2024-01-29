Early F1 test hints at Alonso problem for Aston Martin

Formula 1's official pre-season testing may still be weeks away, but Fernando Alonso has been in the simulator to check out Aston Martin's status.

The experienced Spaniard is well known for his detailed feedback to teams regarding car performance, and a new clip has shown him flagging a possible issue with the team's 2024 product.

Having inspired a positive shift in the team's performance last year, Alonso's expectations remain high as Aston Martin aims for a strong start to the new season.

In a YouTube video released by the team, Alonso's insights were captured as the stage was set for their newest F1 machine.

Fernando Alonso outshone his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll in 2023

Alonso highlights potential issue

“The most noticeable shift, so you do [turn] six, then you upshift and then you turn right to do seven and the steering is quite heavy and it takes a little bit of time," Alonso said.

Alonso will likely place a premium on car responsiveness, especially with challenging circuits like Jeddah and Melbourne on the horizon in the early part of the season.

Aston Martin relies heavily on Alonso's seasoned expertise in the simulator for crucial developmental insights.

Last year, Alonso outshone his team-mate, Lance Stroll, in the points standings, with Stroll failing to secure a single podium.

