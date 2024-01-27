F1 News Today: Ricciardo judges CONTROVERSIAL rebrand as Schumacher WAG in shock DNF

Daniel Ricciardo has reacted with his typical positivity to his team's recently-announced rebrand.

F1 WAG Schumacher a shock DNF on German reality show

Cora Schumacher, ex-wife of Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher, has apparently quit the German version of reality show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here after suffering with respiratory issues.

F1 pundit reveals Leclerc get-out clause in new Ferrari contract

Formula 1 pundit Lawrence Barretto has claimed that Charles Leclerc's deal with Ferrari has a clause in it which allows the two parties to split after the 2026 season.

Piastri reveals obsession with choice of hobbies

Oscar Piastri has admitted that he spends a lot of his free time playing racing video games, claiming that they help hone his reactions.

Hamilton reveals what separates F1 big 3 from rivals

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that the competitive nature of F1's 'big three' of himself, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso is what sets them apart from their rivals.

