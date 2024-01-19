Max Verstappen confirmed as part of Daytona 24-hour race

Max Verstappen will be joining the Daytona 24-hour festivities, with his participation in the sim version of the event confirmed.

The three-time F1 world champion will be part of Team Redline's bid for the sim crown ahead of the 'real' version of the historic 24-hour race next weekend.

Verstappen is likely to feature from the start of the race with his outfit, Team Redline, with the event starting at 1.15pm CET, (7.15am ET/4:15am PT), following confirmation from the team.

The race comes just days after Verstappen returned to racing, also at the Daytona circuit as part of the Real Racers Never Quit series.

READ MORE: F1 fans hit out at CONTROVERSIAL Machine Gun Kelly choice

Max Verstappen will once again go racing ahead of the 2024 F1 season

Max Verstappen has fully embraced the nature of sim racing

Verstappen will target endurance improvement

The Dutchman, perhaps in rusty condition following a winter break, was involved in an early collision before finishing down in a lowly eighth.

But the race was likely good preparation for Verstappen who will team up with Diogo Pinto and Sebastian Job ahead of the huge test around the American based circuit.

Verstappen does have prior experience with online endurance racing with the latest event taking place on the platform of iRacing.

Endurance racing is also an avenue Verstappen is looking towards in the future on the physical track, hinting wanting to race at the prestigious Le Mans 24 hour race where his father Jos competed, and teasing a partnership with two-time winner Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: Pitt F1 film set to film at HISTORIC American track