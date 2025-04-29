Denny Hamlin questions lack of NASCAR action after Ross Chastain's 'bulls**t racing'

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has called for Cup Series officials to show the black flag more following an incident with Ross Chastain at Talladega on Sunday.

The Cup Series hit Talladega Superspeedway for 188 laps of action at the weekend, with Team Penske star Austin Cindric running out the winner in his No. 2 Ford.

However, at one stage, a bunch of cars were making a run for the front of the field, including Hamlin, when Chastain veered up to block their progress, almost causing a wreck given the vast difference in speed between the No. 1 and the approaching cars.

"I didn’t know how far up we were actually going to be able to get, but certainly the 1 making a move there to kind of wreck us was not ideal," Hamlin said post-race.

"I mean, he’s trying to do everything he can to stop the run, but the variance of speed there was crazy.”

Denny Hamlin: Ross Chastain would have run into me

With more time to reflect, when speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin questioned why NASCAR doesn't bring out the black flag in such circumstances.

"I don’t know why in NASCAR, if you can have someone black flagged for forcing you below the yellow line to stop them from passing you, why can’t we stop the guy that is swerving at 150 miles per hour when the pack is coming at 190, who’s trying to cause a wreck?" the JGR driver questioned.

Hamlin later added: “No, he’s trying to get you to check up and then cause chaos, get you tagged from behind and just cause chaos.”

Hamlin also revealed that he believes if the roles in that situation had been reversed, Chastain would run into him, ultimately slamming the No. 1's move as 'bulls**t racing'.

"I believe the roles reversed, he would have, he would probably just run into me," Hamlin explained.

"I would think he would run into me, as he should, and say, 'I didn't make you swerve, I was running my lane with the pack of cars that was on the race track. You tried to merge up into a lane that wasn't there.'

"So, I just think it's bulls**t racing."

Hamlin went on to finish the race in 21st place, one spot behind Chastain, who finished 20th.

