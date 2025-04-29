Kyle Busch NASCAR fans make their feelings known after shock Cup Series exit

Some of Kyle Busch's NASCAR fans have made their feelings very clear following a shock Cup Series departure last week, urging the exitee to join up with the two-time champion.

During NASCAR's Easter break, it was announced that Spire Motorsports and crew chief Rodney Childers would be parting ways despite having only started working together at the start of 2025.

Childers was previously crew chief of Kevin Harvick during his 2014 Cup Series championship win and had been working on the No. 7 of Justin Haley this season prior to his departure.

"NASCAR is an ever-evolving sport and the path to improvement isn't always comfortable. The break in the Cup Series schedule gave us a chance to evaluate where we are as a program. We took the opportunity to discuss the best paths forward for everyone involved and the team and Rodney agreed that it would be best for us to part ways," Spire Motorsports said in an official statement.

"Rodney has worked at the highest level of our sport for 20 years, and he knows what it takes to win championships. With that in mind, we collectively acknowledged challenges with the team dynamic. Having the right combination of talent is just as important as the results on track.

"As we move in a new direction, it is not lost on us that Rodney has been an invaluable asset to our organization, as he will continue to be for others in this sport."

NASCAR fans issue Kyle Busch demand

Following the departure, Childers also released a statement of his own on social media, with part of it reading: "I know this is a shock. But also know that not everything works out perfect all the time,"

"That’s how life works. This was just one of those things that just wasn’t working for either of us.

"I appreciate my time at Spire, working with JH and the entire 7 team. We did a lot of good that is yet to be seen, and I wish them the best in the future."

In reply to his post on X, where his statement was released, numerous fans replied to Childers, demanding that he and Busch link up at RCR.

"Please Richard Childress Racing hire this man!!!" one fan wrote.

Another, meanwhile, added: "Please Richard Childress Racing try and hire him for the [No.] 8. Please."

"Richard Childress Racing needs to get on this," was a similar sentiment shared by another fan, whilst another user added: "Needs to go to the [No.] 8 team."

"It’s time for you to team up with Kyle Busch," was another response.

It remains to be seen whether or not fans get their wish, with Childers' next steps yet to be confirmed.

It appears, according to his statement, that he will be taking some time away from the track in order to focus on his family and friends for the time being, however, meaning a Busch-Childers linkup doesn't appear on the cards any time soon.

