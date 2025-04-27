Ross Chastain is letting NASCAR fans decide his new paint scheme...here's how YOU can vote

NASCAR star Ross Chastain is set to run a paint scheme that has been entirely voted on by the fans in a race this season.

NASCAR's annual All-Star Race is set to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, with the format for the event revealed this week.

However, that wasn't the only reveal made in recent days, with Chastain and Busch Beer announcing that they were set to leave the design of the No. 1 car up to the fans for the event.

"Help us design the NASCAR All-Star Race paint scheme," Busch Beer's Instagram post read.

"We’re putting together the perfect paint scheme for Ross Chastain and we need your help."

How to vote on Ross Chastain's All-Star paint scheme

The car design is set to be decided by four rounds of voting pertaining to the hood and roof, side panels, rear bumper, and deck lid.

For each round, fans have three different options to choose from, with any combination of all options able to be voted for.

One example of this is the text on the deck lid. There are three different options that all read differently. For example, option one reads 'Race for the mountains', whilst option two reads 'Cold & Smooth', and option three reads 'Bad day to be a Busch Light'.

Fans can cast their votes in the comments of Busch Beer's Instagram post, selecting their options and using the hashtags #BuschFanCar and #Vote.

With the All-Star Race being an event catered for the fans, it's great to see a driver and brand getting them even more involved by letting them vote on their paint scheme.

We can't wait to see how it turns out!

READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals Michael Jordan call over NASCAR team switch

Related