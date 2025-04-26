Red Bull make embarrassing Max Verstappen mistake

Red Bull have made an embarrassing mistake regarding their star driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has been with the Milton Keynes-based outfit since 2016, winning 64 F1 races and claiming four consecutive world titles in that time. Verstappen was also previously part of the Red Bull junior team having joined the setup as a 16-year-old.

Verstappen's last of those 64 wins came at the Japanese Grand Prix, and on that occasion, both he and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda were kitted out in white to celebrate Red Bull's relationship with Honda.

Fans on the Red Bull website are now being given the chance to win a replica of the race suits worn by the pair during that weekend, but the team made a small but embarrassing error with a question surrounding their four-time champion.

To enter the competition, fans had to answer a question about where Verstappen was born, but the options given were Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Spain.

While Verstappen races under the Dutch flag, he was actually born in Belgium, in a town called Hasselt, and he also went to school in the country as a child.

Will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

A later competition posted on the website included a rectified poll that used the same options for an answer but had an altered question to 'Which country's flag does Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen race under?'

Verstappen is a proud Dutchman and will be disappointed that his home race is set to be scratched off the F1 calendar after the 2026 edition of the race.

The 27-year-old's Red Bull future beyond the end of 2025 has been called into question of late, despite him being on a contract that runs until 2028.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently confirmed that there are exit clauses within that long-term contract, while he has also suggested that Verstappen's future is of 'great concern' following a poor start to the season for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, where they appear to be behind rivals McLaren and Mercedes.

