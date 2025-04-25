NASCAR driver begs Cup Series to adopt Netflix rival's ideas

NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Briscoe has backed the sport to borrow some tricks and tips from another massive sports franchise.

Both NASCAR and the WWE have close ties with Netflix, with NASCAR: Full Speed a Netflix original docuseries and a $5bn deal tying the streaming giant into the wrestling company's live events.

Last weekend saw the Cup Series' one weekend off in the 2025 season, with some drivers heading to Las Vegas for the WWE's two-night Wrestlemania event, attended by 124,693 fans at Allegiant Stadium, as well as Easter Monday's Monday Night Raw event.

Briscoe enthusiastically called for NASCAR to introduce some facets of wrestling culture, such as personalised introduction/walk-on songs and extra fan engagement in their favorite drivers.

The NASCAR Cup Series has its share of fan favorites and pantomime villains, but nobody to the level of newly-minted heel John Cena, who delivered a low blow to Cody Rhodes to claim a record 17th world title before his imminent retirement.

Briscoe: NASCAR should take WWE inspiration

"It was honestly amazing to me just how good they are with the fan engagement and just how much of an event it is. So yeah, I was telling the NASCAR guy that we went out there with, I was like, ‘Man, we need to put some of this style of stuff in our like pre-race intros or something'.

"Because the fans are just like going nuts when every song comes on. Each guy's got like his own thing that the crowd does. It was definitely - from that side of things - super cool and just interesting.

"And apparently it was like the best Monday Night Raw ever everybody was telling me. So yeah, I had a good one for a front row seat to for sure."

The second season of NASCAR: Full Throttle will begin to air on May 7th.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin claims rejected as official disqualification response revealed

Related