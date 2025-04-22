NASCAR driver who last raced in 2023 announces SHOCK return for Talladega

A driver who last competed in a NASCAR race in 2023 is set to make a shock return at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Despite the race being just days away, it was announced on Monday that Jesse Iwuji will return to action driving the No. 91 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series in Alabama as part of an alliance between DGM Racing and Jesse Iwuji Motorsports.

Iwuji is set to be supported by Chevrolet Accessories, the eRacing Association and Lincoln Electric as he returns to a track he has previously failed to qualify at on two occasions.

Iwuji's car will look patriotic as he returns, too, with the No. 91 car set to run a red, white and blue scheme, as well as feature the American Veterans Center’s National Memorial Day Parade logo on its door to celebrate its 20th anniversary hosting the parade in Washington D.C.

Iwuji is an officer in the US Navy Reserve who served active duty for seven years before transitioning into that role, and he is set to feature in the memorial parade for a third time this year, bringing an Xfinity Series car with him.

Jesse Iwuji set for NASCAR return

Speaking in the official statement that confirmed his drive for this weekend, Iwuji revealed that he has been staying ready for an opportunity to get back behind the wheel.

“The DGM x JIM team has excellent drivers whom I enjoy cheering on and learning from,” Iwuji explained.

“I must admit, however, I’ve been looking forward to getting back behind the wheel, and I have stayed ready for when an opportunity would present itself.

"It’s amazing to get back at such a storied track like Talladega Superspeedway, where anything can happen.

"I’m beyond thankful for our partnership between Chevrolet and DGM x JIM, and all the other folks who have been amazing throughout this journey.”

Elsewhere, Mario Gosselin, Owner of DGM Racing, stated: "We’re really looking forward to Jesse’s debut with DGM x JIM at Talladega Superspeedway,”

“Joining forces with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports and working with Jesse has been a seamless fit for our organization. Thanks to the support from great partners like Chevrolet Accessories and Lincoln Electric, we’re proud to bring this special patriotic car design to the track and join Jesse in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C.

"Jesse’s service and commitment to our country is inspiring, and it’s humbling to join him in honoring and remembering our fallen troops."

The Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is set to take place on Saturday, April 26, with a start time of 4 pm ET.

The National Memorial Day Parade will take place in Washington D.C. on May 26.

