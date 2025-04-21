close global

Drivers forcibly restrained at NASCAR race as cops forced to intervene in on-track brawl

Law enforcement were forced to intervene at a NASCAR event this weekend after two drivers jumped out of their cars on the track and engaged in a brawl.

Bowman Gray Stadium opened its 2025 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season on Saturday night, with fans packing out the stands in North Carolina.

Chuck Wall and Brandon Brendle won the Stadium Stock features at the event, with Brandon Ward taking the victory in the Hayes Jewelers 200 Modified race.

However, after the Street Stock feature, chaos ensued as Zack Staley swerved his car into Justin Alverson's as they were heading back to the pits, with Alverson slamming his car into the back of Staley's as a result and causing a wreck.

His car T-boned on track, Staley furiously jumped out of his car and dashed towards Alverson, having to be held back and tackled to the floor by a marshal so as not to attack his rival.

Brawl breaks out at NASCAR event

Whilst the situation seemed under control for a few seconds, things escalated once again very quickly as Alverson hopped out of his car and tried to fight with Staley.

He, too, was held back, but with little success, resulting in both drivers brawling on the ground as multiple people tried to break them apart.

As they began to be restrained and physically pinned to the ground, law enforcement intervened, with multiple officers heading towards the scene to take control of the situation.

It remains to be seen whether or not either of the two drivers receives any sort of punishment for their actions.

