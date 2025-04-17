NASCAR team hit with penalty as 'indefinite suspension' also announced

NASCAR's official penalty report after last weekend's action at Bristol Motor Speedway has been released, with two punishments revealed.

One of the penalties announced is regarding NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr's team, JR Motorsports, who race full-time in the Xfinity Series with several cars.

One of those is the No. 7, driven by Justin Allgaier, and the team has been hit with a $5000 fine after a lug nut infraction. The violation falls under safety rules and sections 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR rulebook, which relates to tires and wheels.

Elsewhere in the latest penalty report, NASCAR hit an individual named Kevin Lucas Jr. with an indefinite suspension for a behavioral violation under sections 4.1 and 10.1.A.

John Hunter Nemechek and team avoid penalty

NASCAR fans who regularly keep track of the penalty report may be surprised to see John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42 Cup Series team not feature in this week's penalty report.

Nemechek lost a tire on pit road this weekend, causing a dangerous incident and nearly injuring a pit crew member of a rival team. However, despite the incident, no penalty has been announced by NASCAR.

So far this season, multiple drivers and their teams have been hit with suspensions to their crews after losing wheels out on track, such as Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe at COTA.

More recently, Shane van Gisbergen and his No. 88 team were also punished for losing a wheel at Martinsville.

In fairness to Nemechek's team, they could be heard over the radio urging their driver to wait and trying to alert him that his tire was not secure, which may have potentially acted as a mitigating factor, although that is unconfirmed.

John Hunter Nemechek's tire took off after his stop and ... that was CLOSE 😳



— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 13, 2025

