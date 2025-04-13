F1 star learns podium fate as FIA announce penalty verdict

Mercedes star George Russell will keep his second place at the Bahrain Grand Prix after avoiding a penalty, the FIA has confirmed.

The Brit came home behind Oscar Piastri after fending off Lando Norris at Bahrain International Circuit but was summoned to see the stewards post-race for an alleged breach of the rules governing when DRS may and may not be used.

Russell appeared to open his rear wing outside of a DRS zone and was more than a second ahead of the car in front, which put him at risk of receiving a five or ten-second penalty.

However, the FIA has decided not to award Russell a penalty as they believed no sporting advantage was gained.

Russell's Bahrain GP podium stands

Whilst Russell gained 0.02 seconds on the straight from the activated DRS, he slowed down at the next corner to compensate and lost 0.28 seconds, a move that likely saved him from acquiring a penalty.

The stewards also found that Russell's use of DRS was prompted by an attempted team radio call, but the button pressed instead activated his DRS for 37 meters on the straight which lasts 700 meters.

Russell's automatic DRS activation system lost connection earlier due to issues with a timing loop, and the FIA thus authorized manual DRS activation.

The Mercedes star was also dealing with brake and electronic malfunctions, where he was advised to use an auxiliary button which simultaneously serves as a back up radio button and a manual DRS activation - explaining why the error was made in the first place.

Therefore, Russell's second-place position and podium result stands, ending a strong weekend for the Brit who has closed in on Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

