Ferrari F1 star makes revelation on Cadillac move

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu has spoken out on rumors which have begun to link him with a move to Cadillac for 2026.

The newly-created American team will have Graeme Lowdon, who manages Zhou, as their team principal for their Formula 1 operations, with some suggesting that their working relationship gives the Chinese driver the inside track on a return to the grid.

The team have announced their intention to bring in a F1 veteran alongside an as-yet unidentified American driver, with Sergio Perez also reportedly in the mix.

There aren't a great number of seats expected to be available on the grid for 2026, but the addition of Cadillac will provide a way back into the sport for one of several drivers who were axed at the end of last season.

Will Zhou Guanyu drive for Cadillac?

Speaking to the media, Zhou – who drove for Sauber last season before being replaced by rookie Gabriel Bortoleto – said: “I’m really happy, of course, that Graeme is the principal of Cadillac.

“But that doesn't mean I'm definitely linked with the team because, at the end of the day, the overall decision is taken by different people.”

He continued: "I'm just doing my thing with Ferrari and trying to focus on the job here, and when there's a chance, I'm always going to be fully committed to it.

“My ultimate goal is to be back on the grid but I think it’s nice to have a season, after a very difficult and strange season, to take a step down. A lot of drivers on the grid now are having very long contract extensions. Hopefully I can be one of them in the future.”

